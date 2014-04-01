Researchers saying allergies and stress could be closely related

Researchers say reducing stress, could help ease the sniffling and sneezing caused by spring allergies.

While stress doesn't cause allergies, an Ohio State University study found it may trigger more frequent flare-ups.

Data from almost 200 patients showed people with higher stress levels had more allergic episodes per month than those with less stress. In fact, many reported allergy flare-ups within days of increasing stress.

Researchers say if you can minimize your stress this spring, it won't cure your allergies, but it could help.

This study was led by researchers at Ohio State University and published in 'Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology'.

