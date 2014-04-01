It shouldn't hurt to be a child

On this first day of April, and child abuse awareness month, we get this reminder from the Family Guidance and Outreach Center, that it only takes a second of your frustration to leave a baby with permanent brain damage.

"The most important thing to remember is that when a baby cries, put the baby in a safe place, and walk away," says Lynette Wilson, the Executive Director of the Family Guidance and Outreach Center.

Wilson says that when you shake a baby, it's possible for the bleeding in the brain to start immediately, which can destroy numerous brain cells, leaving the child with a poor quality of life by not being able to walk, talk, or swallow.

This Friday, April 4th, is blue ribbon day, when everyone is asked to wear blue for child abuse awareness. United supermarkets are providing blue ribbons for anyone who would like to wear one.

