New under the tounge allergy medication approved by FDA

The FDA has approved the first under-the-tongue allergy treatment, a welcome alternative for patients who get regular allergy shots.

It's called Oralair, and it's a mixture of grass pollen extracts that are compressed into a tablet that rapidly dissolves under the tongue. Patients who tried the drug reported a 16to 30% reduction in their allergy symptoms and need for medication.

The treatment works by slowly building a patient's tolerance to grass pollen, something that used to be accomplished with routine allergy shots in a doctor's office.

The first dose of Oralair is given by a doctor, but the rest of the prescription can be taken at home.

