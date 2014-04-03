Participants wanted for Texas Tech study

We know osteoporosis is a condition that threatens to make our bones brittle and easier to break as we age. Now, Texas Tech is launching a study of its own, to determine if Vitamin E can help prevent bone loss in post-menopausal women.

No matter what the outcome of the study, Dr. Carol Felton, an OB/GYN and a Texas Tech Physician, says women who qualify will get some health benefits, starting with a free bone density test.

"First of all, we'll do the bone density to see where the lady is starting, and then, at six weeks and 12 weeks, we'll be doing blood and urine tests to see how bone is building, or breaking away. But, we'll also do liver tests and thyroid tests, so that's a good thing," says Dr. Felton

Along with Vitamin E, women in the study will receive free calcium and free Vitamin D supplements during those 12 weeks.

If you would like to be among the 200 women accepted in this study, you must be at least 40 years old and menopausal for up to 10 years. You can get more information on the Vitamin E study on bone health by calling Texas tech at 743-2533. Or the email address you can use is anna.rodriguez@ttuhsc.edu.

