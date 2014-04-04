A seriously salty shake up

Talk about a shake-up, and this one comes with your salt shaker.

After years of hearing we should cut back on salt, a new study suggests we may be able to safely double or even triple the amount of salt that is currently recommended, which is about what most Americans do already.

The new research from Denmark says it is more reasonable to give people a higher range of sodium consumption, which would still be safe and even healthier for those who do not have high blood pressure. The Denmark study suggests instead of the recommended 2,300 milligrams a day, the ideal daily sodium intake could fall into a wide range of between 2,700 to 5,000 milligrams a day. That amount is already followed by about 95% of the world's population.

But of course, it is something to discuss individually with your doctor. But experts warn that more than that is seriously harmful to your health.

