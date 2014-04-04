What researchers are linking lack of sleep at an early age to

People who suffer from chronic insomnia may have a higher risk for stroke.

Researchers in Taiwan studied the medical records of thousands of patients with insomnia over a four year period, and found insomniacs had a 54% higher risk for stroke than others in the study who slept well.

The study, which was polished in the journal ‘Stroke', finds the risk was even higher for people diagnosed with the condition in their 20's and 30's, which suggests insomnia is something you should talk to your doctor about, especially if it is a problem at a young age.

