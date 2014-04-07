LISD giving students the opportunity for inexpensive physicals

The Community Health Center is teaming up with LISD to make all those required sports physicals more affordable and much more convenient.

Medical professionals will visit each LISD middle school and high school for health checks there in preparation for the 2014-15 school year.

"So hopefully we can prevent problems from happening when they're participating," says Ronnie Kirk, the LISD sports and treatment director.

So, if you have a student at LISD who wants to play sports next year, watch for a consent form your child will bring home.

This is the first time the community health center is making these check-ups available at LISD. The cost is just $15, with Medicaid and CHIP accepted.

The first two days of physicals will be held at Monterey High School, April 99th and 109th, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

April 16th will be at the Aquatic Center at 2004 14th street, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Irons Middle School students will have a chance to receive their physicals on April 17th, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

April 24th and 25th will be at Coronado High School from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

April 29th will be at Cavazos Middle School, and the 30th will be at Lubbock High, both will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

