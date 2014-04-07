Sickle Cell Screenings

One more event to put on your calendar…this Wednesday at the Texas Tech free clinic, there will be a free screening for sickle cell disease.





That potentially fatal blood disorder is most common among African Americans. The earlier it is discovered, the easier it is to manage the illness.

You don't need a reservation tech free clinic Wednesday night from 6 to 9 at the Family Church, which is at 34th and Boston.

