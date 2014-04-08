Why beans might help you and your cholesterol

Here's a new reason to eat your beans, a new study links them with lower cholesterol.

A team of researchers pooled data from 26 studies that included more than 1,000 people. They found that eating at least one serving of beans, chickpeas, lentils or peas a day was associated with a slightly lowered level of LDL, the "bad" cholesterol.

The effect was more pronounced in men than women.

One serving is about three-fourths of a cup.

