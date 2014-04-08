Milk knees - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Here's some good news, and a new reason to drink your milk, at least if it's fat free or low fat.

A study from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston found drinking fat-free or low-fat milk may help delay the progression of osteo-arthritis in the knee. That's after following more than 2,000 patients with knee osteo-arthritis for up to four years.

The researchers found women who frequently drank milk had a slower progression of the joint disease.

Researchers studied a lot of men who were low fat milk drinkers too, and for some reason, they could not find any such benefit in the men.

