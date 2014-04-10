"Tarceva" to help some with lung cancer

For some patients, lung cancer is not blamed on smoking, but a gene mutation called EGFR. For that, scientists at Stanford are trying something new, a single pill, called Tarceva, taken once a day, to shrink cancer tumors, without radiation or chemotherapy.

"When we can find these particular gene mutations that lead us to the different pill, medications that leads to a lot of excitement and hope again because it changes, adds a whole new level of drugs and options that we'll be able to treat with," says Dr. Heather Wakalee, a thoracic oncologist.

"I've been taking Tarceva since December 7th and my tumor was down 50% in beginning of February, so after two months it was down 50%," says cancer patient Molly Golbon.

Molly's lung cancer had moved to her hip, shoulder, and brain, but now doctors say it is almost undetectable.

The pill is not a cure, since the drugs don't work forever. But it does give Molly and other patients more time, and less pain.





Currently, there are more than a dozen lung cancer trials like this going on at Stanford.

For more information, go to lungcancer.org.

