There's an app for that...jet lag

A new app promises to cut the amount of time world travelers experience jet lag.

Researchers at the University of Michigan used a mathematical model to determine when a traveler will be exposed to blue light, which is the wavelength that has the most significant impact on circadian rhythm.

Users enter in the average hours of light and dark they get where they are now, and then select the time zone where they are traveling and how often they plan to be outdoors. The app creates a schedule for one hour each day when you should seek the brightest light possible, and another hour when you should be in the dark.

The study at the University of Michigan says using this app can reduce your jet lag and get you adjusted faster to a new time zone.

