Facebook body image

Facebook is a great way to keep in touch with friends near and far, but a new study finds too much of the social media site could have negative effects on young women.

Researchers at Ohio University followed the Facebook habits of more than 800 female college students. The study found those who spent a lot of hours on Facebook, had a lower self esteem, and more negative body image.

They were mostly comparing themselves to friends, and were more likely to fall into an eating disorder.

