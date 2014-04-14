Hangry with your husband

If your spouse is angry or yelling at you, you may want to get them a snack!

In a new study from Ohio State University, 100 married couples measured their blood sugar for three weeks. Each participant was given a voo-doo doll that represented their spouse, and every night they stuck up to51 pins in the doll, depending on how angry they were with their spouse.

They found people with lower blood sugar levels, which is an indicator of hunger, stuck more pins in their dolls and were more likely to lash out at their spouse, even if the couple had what they considered to be a good relationship.

Experts say too little glucose leaves the brain without the energy it needs to suppress anger and aggressive impulses.

