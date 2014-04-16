A disturbing reason for you to buy bug spray

Here's a disturbing new reason to buy bug spray, and it's called chikungunya.

The CDC says this is a serious virus spread through mosquitoes.

"The symptoms of chikungunya are a sudden onset of fever over 102 degrees and joint pain it's a threat this year," says Aberlardo Moncayo, director of Vector Borne Diseases.

Chikungunya outbreaks have primarily occurred in Africa, Asia and Europe. But late last year, the virus spread to the Caribbean, and since then, there have been more than 20,000 cases in that area.

The CDC says if not treated, the joint infection can linger for weeks or months.

