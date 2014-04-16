Seniors and Sleep

Sounds simple enough, but it's a good reminder that seniors can make good decisions, if given the information they need.

The study ‘Coms' from the Journal of the American Medical Association shows after studying more than 300 seniors who took sleeping pills, researchers found that most talked to their health provider about cutting back on those pills, after learning about the risks of using them long term. And a third of them no longer took the pills at all to go to sleep.

The study suggests that overall seniors are not given enough credit for having the ability to make their own health decisions, and with the proper information, they can be their own best advocate.

