Watchful waiting: prostate precautions

Many prostate cancer patients are told to take a "watchful waiting" approach, which means no surgery, radiation or chemotherapy.

But, a new study of 150 men with the disease finds nearly 1/3 of the men never returned to their doctor for surveillance. And another third experienced a flare-up and needed treatment.

Doctors say it is important to tell prostate cancer patients that "watchful waiting" means there is still a small chance the disease could become serious, so they still need to see their doctor regularly to be sure. @

This study was presented at the annual meeting of the European Association of Eurology.

