Monitoring the flu: by wikipeida standards - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Monitoring the flu: by wikipeida standards

Wikipedia may be a good way to monitor a flu outbreak.

Researchers at Boston Children's Hospital learned that when flu cases climb, so do hits on Wikipedia for patients to learn more.

They found that during peak flu activity, the number of hits on Wikipedia could accurately estimate flu levels, two weeks sooner than the CDC.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly