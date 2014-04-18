Bullying beyond childhood - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Bullying beyond childhood

The repercussions of bullying extend long beyond childhood.

That's according to a new British study that followed over 7,000 children from grade school up until age 50.

They found those who were bullied were more likely to have poor physical and mental health by middle age. And sadly, the kids who were bullied were more likely to battle lifelong depression and suffer from anxiety.

