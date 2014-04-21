How much alcohol is too much?

April is Alcohol Awareness Month, a good time to clear the confusion about what is recommended for good health, and what is not.

What the experts say is safe, even heart healthy for some people, could create increased health risks for someone else.

LPC Intern Sarah Skoog says, "The recommendations for being healthy coincide with the recommendations for the limits of your drinking."

Kim Kerksiek, Ph.D, with the Southwest Institute for Addictive Diseases says, "One of the things to keep in mind is to, as best as possible, keep within the healthy limits that are recommended for drinking, but to also understand that over time, alcohol can have a cumulative effect on one's health. It's something that everybody needs to address individually and if it's something that somebody chooses to do for their health, it's also important to talk with one's own primary care physician, to determine what's best for their own individual health."

If you're looking for help or for more information about alcohol abuse, visit the Southwest Institute for Addictive Diseases at Texas Tech at www.ttuhsc.edu/centers/swiad.

