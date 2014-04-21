Watch out for poisonous combinations as you do your Spring Cleaning

This is the time of year for spring cleaning, and unfortunately, an increase in poisonings because of those clean-ups.

Here are some tips from the Department of Health and Human Services:

Keep cleaning products in their original bottles or containers, and don't ever sniff some unknown solution to figure out what's inside.

Carefully read labels before using cleaning products, and never mix the products together, because it could create a toxic gas.

Open windows and use fans while cleaning with chemicals, and be sure to wear protective clothing if you're spraying pesticides.

Most important, keep all cleaning products locked up and out of the reach of children.

In case of an accidental poisoning, call the Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222 immediately.

