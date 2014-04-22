Combination pain pill nixed by FDA

Today an FDA advisory panel said a new pain drug that combines two powerful narcotics should not be approved by the agency.

Advisors to the Food and Drug Administration voted 14 to zero against the approval of ‘Moxduo'. That's a single pill which would have combined morphine and oxycodone.

Manufacturers said by lowering the dose, and combining the two drugs, it could be safer.

But today, the panel said no, especially since the pill is easily crushed and abused by people addicted to painkillers.

