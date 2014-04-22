Money madness

Who doesn't like a pocketful of cash to spend? Well, a new study finds those bills could be making you sick!

Researchers at New York University found 3,000 types of bacteria on the dollar bills they studied from a Manhattan bank. Most were harmless microbes, but some had bacteria containing antibiotic resistant genes, like M-R-S-A.

The bills collected in the winter months were most likely to have bacteria containing pneumonia, suggesting that money may have a part in spreading illness, and that it's always a good idea to wash your hands after handling money.

