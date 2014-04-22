CMN roadhouse luncheon

Don't forget, here at KCBD, we hope you'll treat your special helper at work, to lunch at Texas Roadhouse tomorrow, April 23rd, on what is administrative assistant's day.

The roadhouse opens for lunch on this day every year as a fundraiser for the Children's Miracle Network.

The first seating is sold out, but there are lots of seats available for the 1:00 lunch, its $25 a person.

