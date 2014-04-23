Bionic eye success

It's been a year now since four patients in the U.S. have had a so-called bionic eye implanted to restore vision, all at the university of Michigan eye center.

Now, those patients are starting to share the long term results. The artificial retina relies on a small camera embedded in a pair of glasses to transmit images. Those images are converted into a series of codes that the device uses to activate healthy cells in the eye, eventually leading to some visual function.

The four patients who were once completely blind from retinitis pigmentosa say they are thrilled that they can make out shapes and shadows.

