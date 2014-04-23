One more round of the flu could be heading our way

If you were lucky enough to escape the winter without getting the flu, you're not out of the woods yet!

The Centers for Disease Control and prevention reports a second wave of influenza is on the rise. Right now it is in the northeast and some mid-Atlantic states.

This round is called influenza-b, which is different from what passed through earlier this year. And while experts say it's not uncommon to see a surge in flu during the spring months, this "b" bug could trigger another wave of flu, way late in the season.

So, what's your best protection? As always, it's frequent hand washing.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.