South Plains Honor Flight 5k

A special fundraiser this weekend will help a passion for News Channel 11. This one is the second annual Texas Tech ROTC 5k, to raise money for the south plains honor flight.

Just meet in the parking lot to the west of the stadium at 8:30 Saturday morning. The 5k ends with a run through the stadium.

Registration is just $10, if you're in high school. For everyone else, it's $23.

