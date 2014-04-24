The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new alternative to the pap smear.

It's a genetic DNA test, called the "Cobas HPV Test". It was developed by Roche pharmaceuticals.

You see, the human papillomavirus, or HPV, is the primary cause of cervical cancer. The Cobas HPV test can find the virus in women 25 and older.

It has actually been used already for several years to confirm results from pap tests. But now, this new approval allows it to be used on its own.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.