Measles outbreak....what you need to look out for

Do you know there have been more cases of measles in this country in the first four months of this year, than all the cases in nearly the past two decades…combined?

The CDC says it is a serious concern. Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases known. Although for years, it was almost unheard of in the U.S. due to vaccinations. 34 infected travelers have brought it into the U.S. this year, triggering random outbreaks from coast to coast, including Texas, in the Dallas area. And the CDC is concerned that it takes us by surprise, because most Americans don't know what to look for.

Symptoms start with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, then tiny white spots may appear in the mouth, and finally, a rash appears on the head, and spreads to the rest of the body.

It is extremely dangerous for pregnant women, because a measles infection could trigger a miscarriage or birth defects.

There have been nearly 130 cases in the U.S. so far this year.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.