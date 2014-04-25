New treatment for doctors diagnosing concussion patients

A test that measures eye movement could help doctors with treatment for concussion patients.

It's called the ‘saccadometer', and it measures rapid eye movements and relays the results in real time.

The device measures how quickly the eye finds a target, which is provided by a laser projector mounted on the forehead.

Dr. Kenneth Oliver with the Neuro Clinic says it gives doctors a baseline reading and helps them find the best treatment option.

However, the device is not approved yet for concussions.

