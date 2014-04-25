New Zeland study refutes old findings about falls in elderly - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

New Zeland study refutes old findings about falls in elderly

A new study finds scant evidence that taking Vitamin D supplements can prevent falls in the elderly.

Researchers in New Zealand reviewed 20 studies that included data on nearly 30,000 people. The combined data found supplements appear to do very little to protect seniors from falling.

Experts recommend talking to your doctor about what you can do to reduce your own risk of falls.

