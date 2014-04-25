A cup of joe and diabetes: how your cup of coffee could help

A final HealthWise thought for the night…this one about coffee.

It turns out now; it may also lower your risk for diabetes.

Researchers at Harvard Medical School studied diet questionnaires filled out by over 100,000 adults, and compared them to the number of cases of diabetes. They found those who drank an additional cup of coffee each day over the four year study period had a slightly lower risk for diabetes.

And guess what, decaf didn't work like that. Although experts say they can't explain why.

