Why walking may be good for more than just cardio exercise

You may get more than just exercise out of your walk: a new study suggests walking boosts creative thinking.

Researchers at Stanford University conducted a series of experiments in which participants were graded on their ability to come up with creative ideas after walking or sitting. The study took place outside and inside. They found creativity went up as high as 60% among the walkers, and it didn't matter if it was indoors or outdoors. Participants on treadmills were just as creative as those who walked outside.

Researchers say this gives employers another option for brainstorming sessions, and it has a healthy side effect. This study was published in the journal of ‘Experimental psychology: learning, memory and cognition'. It was conducted at Stanford University.

