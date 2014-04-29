You're in for the urine test

As awkward as it is to tell this story, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say you need to look in the toilet after you urinate, because you can learn a lot about your body by studying the color.

Various shades from pale yellow to a more concentrated amber color typically indicate normally functioning kidneys. But the darker the color of urine, the more dehydrated you may be.

Certain foods like beets, food dyes and medicines can change the color of urine temporarily from reddish to even greenish, and that's ok. What's not ok is seeing blood in your urine, which could signal kidney disease, tumors, and prostate problems, among other things.

"Too often we see people who have had it once or twice and it clears up and they delay seeking attention because they attribute it to, well maybe something i ate, or i ran that day and it happened once. While the majority of people will find that in the end it's not a serious cause, catching some of these serious causes early can be life-saving," says Dr. Daniel Shoskes, with the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Shoskes adds that if your urine is dark brown in color or foams every time you use the bathroom, you should see your doctor to rule out possible liver or kidney problems.

