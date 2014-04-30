Protecting your eyes...why it is more crucial during sports

Sports are to blame for more than 40,000 eye injuries each year, which is why the Association of American Family Physicians recommends wearing protective eye wear.

Dr. Kelly Mitchell, an ophthalmologist, says they're stylish and come in many different colors. But don't be fooled into thinking that your regular glasses offer some protection. Dr. Mitchell says that could be worse.

"Your street glasses, like I'm wearing, are not built to take the force of playing sports, and actually the frames that I'm wearing, could break and create a sharp edge, and result in a more severe eye injury."

You can get protective eyewear at any eye clinic, with clear or prescription lenses. Dr. Mitchell says safety glasses are numbered to show protection.

The standard safety glass is number 803, but protective eyewear for kids using a b-b gun would need a number around 1700. So remember, the bigger the number, the more protection.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.