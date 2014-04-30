World War 2 veteran fights shingles

World War 2 veteran, Phil Crenshaw went in for treatment at the Lubbock Eye Clinic, after his eye was nearly swollen shut.

Dr. Peter Ho, an ophthalmologist, says he sees this same problem about once a week, with symptoms he says, that are typical.

"I could not see a thing. In addition to that, the left side of my face just kind of ached," says Crenshaw.

Shingles comes from the same virus that triggers chicken pox, and it makes the same blisters, but with a throbbing pain. Over half the singles cases occur as a rash on the back or stomach, but usually just on one side.

Likewise for Phil, his shingles showed up in one eye, his left eye, which is healing now…but it could have been much worse if he had not sought treatment as soon as he did.

"It is a potentially blinding disease, if the shingles goes into the eye; it can cause a lot of problems in the cornea, which is the clear part of the eye," says Dr. Ho.

That's why prompt treatment is so important since there is medication that can often stop the virus in its tracks, and prevent further complications, like damage to the cornea. That's good news for Phil…but could his shingles return?

"It's gone for now. Usually the immunity will last several years - 6 or 7 years," says Dr. Ho.

That's a statistic Phil is happy to hear.

"That'll make me 100. I'll check that off on my calendar to see if that's right."

