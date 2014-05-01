New MRI discovering more about ADHD

An advanced type of MRI is revealing differences in the brain structure of kids with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, better known as ADHD.

The study published in ‘Radiolgy' used new scans to look at the brain when it was resting, instead of focused on some activity. Researchers compared what they saw in kids with, and without ADHD. They found even when kids with ADHD were still; their brains were different, with disrupted connections in the area of self control.

More studies are needed, but they hope this technology might someday confirm an earlier diagnosis in young children.

This study was led by researchers at Sichuan University (CHI) and published in 'Radiology'.

