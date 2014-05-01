BEETing eye disease

Researchers are finding a new way we can help "beet" eye disease.

Dr. Edward Kondrot has written three bestselling books on healing the eye the natural way, and he says beets are a great way to improve eye health. He says beets are considered a super food that offers powerful health benefits for the whole body, but especially the eyes.

Beets are rich in dietary nitrates which help open the blood vessels, increase blood flow and oxygen through the body, allowing more nutrients to fuel the body's cells, and lower eye pressure.

Dr. Kondrot is the world's only board-certified ophthalmologist who is also a board-certified homeopathic physician.

For more information, just go to http://www.healingtheeye.com.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.