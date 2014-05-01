Skin cancer screening opportunity

Skin cancer is the most common cancer found in this country, accounting for nearly half of all the cancers in the U.S. every year.

You've probably seen the ugly pictures of melanoma, the deadliest type of skin cancer. But there are a lot of other signs that a spot on your skin shouldn't be there.

Dr. Michelle Tarbox, a dermatologist a Texas Tech, explains what should send you to the doctor.

"A lot of times patients will come to us with a spot that's just a sore that won't heal, or a place that continues to scale and scab. Those are worrisome signs for potential skin cancers. Other potential danger signs are changing color or texture, or size of a spot over time. Some patients will also complain of pain, or itching, or new symptoms in that spot, that might be the signal that something is wrong, and all of those things would be a good idea to come in and get them checked out."

If you have a suspicious spot you would like to get checked out, Texas Tech Physicians dermatology and UMC Southwest Cancer Center are hosting the event. You don't need an appointment, just go to the Southwest Cancer Center, Saturday, May 10th. Anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., there will be medical professionals there to check out your spots.

Dr. Tarbox says if you need to be referred for treatment, but have no insurance, they can send you to the Texas Tech free clinic where several dermatologists regularly volunteer their services.

For more information, just call 743-5637

