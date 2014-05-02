Maternal deaths on the rise in the U.S.

With the medical technology available today, it is rare to hear about a woman dying during childbirth.

But a new study in the ‘Lancet' finds the U.S. is one of just eight countries in the world in which those maternal deaths are on the increase. The study says the number of women dying during pregnancy or within a year of delivery has steadily increased in this country since 1990.

Experts explain there's been an increase in c-section deliveries, and that can bring more complications. But also with the obesity epidemic, a pregnancy in women who are already obese can make it more complicated.

This study was published in the ‘Lancet'. It was conducted at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.