Walk for MS

It's estimated that more than 22,000 people in Texas have been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

That estimate comes from the national MS Society, which is investing millions of dollars into research projects to find a cure for this unpredictable, often disabling disease.

You can join the effort tomorrow morning, Saturday, May 3rd, in the annual MS walk. It's a one mile or 5 k walk or run that starts at Jones Stadium. Check-in is at 9. The race starts at 10. There's no registration fee, but organizers are hoping you will donate, and collect donations from your friends as well.

For more information, you can call 725-0946, or email Lyndee Groce at lyndee.groce@nmss.org, or walkmstexas.org.

