Regulating aspirin...can it/should it be done?

A lot of people take aspirin to help prevent a heart attack or stroke. So, it's no surprise that drug maker Bayer would ask the FDA for clearance to approve aspirin for that. But now, the FDA has denied that request.

In fact, it has issued a consumer update, to remind consumers that aspirin therapy works for some people, but it is not for everybody.

Aspirin is a blood thinner and can lead to dangerous bleeding in the stomach or brain.

"I think a lot of people think that because it is over-the-counter, it has no side effects. And we've often said that if aspirin were invented today, it would be much more strictly regulated by the FDA," says Dr. Eva Waite, with Mt. Sinai Medical Center.

So, what's the best advice? Check with your doctor before beginning any kind of medication.

