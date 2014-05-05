Melanoma Monday...making a difference for Dena

When you hear the song "I'm gonna love you through it", by Martina McBride, you would think it was written about a Lubbock woman.

Remember Dena Miller? She's the Lubbock paramedic who found out while she was pregnant that she had a 17lb. tumor from melanoma. Since our story a few months ago, she has gone to California for experimental treatments.

Monday morning in Houston, she had her 15th cancer surgery in 19 months. Amazingly, during all this, she has produced a music video telling her story, and warning others about melanoma.

May 5th is Melanoma Monday, when everyone is asked to wear black as a reminder of how devastating skin cancer can be. If you would like to see the full video that Dena produced, just go to http://web.photodex.com/view/8pcd6bm4.

Dena was at M.D. Anderson for surgery on Monday

"It's been a very rough road and challenging physical, emotionally, & financially. I am alive & thankful to the lord for that," Dena said.

Dena tells her own story in the letter below:

My tumors are shrinking. Yes, I am having to fly to treatment every other week. I was able to transfer to MD Anderson, so I go to Houston now. It's still taking a huge financial toll on us. Our medical expenses just for copays & travel for 2013 were $23,000 and our balances, which we make payments on at the various hospitals, is currently over $1,500,000.00 . Ironically I will be having surgery on Melanoma Monday and Tuesday having chemotherapy @ MD Anderson. This will be my 15th surgery in the past 19 months. So, it's been a very rough road and challenging physical, emotionally, & financially. I am alive & thankful to The Lord for that.

I thank you for bringing Melanoma into the forefront and raising awareness. I post information on every Monday about Melanoma prevention & awareness. Im doing everything I can to try and make a difference and save someone else's life. Awareness is the cure!

-Dena

You can find Dena's fundrazr site at http://fnd.us/c/9SPP4.

