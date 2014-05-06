Baby gate dangers

More than 30,000 children have landed in the emergency room after experiencing a baby gate-related injury.

And most of those could have been prevented, like nine month old Ella, who fell through a baby gate at the top of the stairs, and tumbled down 14 steps.

A study by Nationwide Children's Hospital found that, between 1990 and 2010, the number of baby gate related injuries nearly quadrupled, to an average of 1,800 a year.

"I didn't know there was specific upstairs or downstairs gates. And there are," says mother Jessica Fannon.

"Pressure mounted gates are great at the bottom of the stairs or between rooms, but you don't want to use a pressure mounted gate at the top of the stairs because they're too easily pushed through," says Dr. Lara Mackenzie, with Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Even though standards for baby gates are voluntary, as opposed to federally mandated, the study still strongly recommends using them, but having the right type in the right place is key.

Researchers say gates should be used in homes with children ages six months to two years, and that hardware mounted gates should *always* be used at the top of the stairs.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.