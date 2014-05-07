Carbon Dioxide nutrition

We need iron in our cells to help carry oxygen throughout the body. And we need a small amount of zinc, for better immunity, and for reproduction. But now, crop studies at Harvard indicate the rising level of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere, because of industry may slowly deplete those nutrients from our food supply.

"Increasing levels of CO2 in the atmosphere are threatening global human nutrition, and they are likely to make what's already a very large public health problem around the world, in the form of iron and zinc deficiencies, even worse," says research scientist Samuel Myers, who is with Harvard School of Public Health.

Researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health say if we continue on this same road, the levels of carbon dioxide we can expect by 2050, will bring a significant decrease of zinc and iron in foods like wheat, rice, soybeans and peas, staple foods, especially in third world countries.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.