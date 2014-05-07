Measle mania in Virginia

Yesterday we talked about a mumps outbreak in Illinois. Today, the fear is measles in Virginia.

We're just talking about one case, but this is a good reminder about what can happen after that. A large tent has been set up in a parking lot at Inova Fairfax Hospital this week to test every hospital employee, every visitor, and anyone else who might have been exposed.

A child was treated there Sunday and has been released, but it's all the folks that one person might have exposed that are of concern now.

Measles is spread through coughing, sneezing and contact with secretions from the nose, mouth and throat of an infected person. Measles can trigger birth defects if a pregnant woman is infected.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.