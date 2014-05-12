Bullying....when is it real?

We all want to be aware ifa child is bullied, but are we too quick to cry "bully" to describedisagreements or teasing? And how do you know the difference?

Dr. Valerie Tucker is aschool counselor who says she worries that kids are becoming desensitized tothe word bully, because they have learned that by using it, parents will jumpin and get involved. Dr. Tucker says the biggestdifference between bullying and conflict - is typically, the victim of a bullyusually doesn't want to talk about it.

Two experts share theirtake on how to spot a real problem.

"A victim of bullyingusually feels they are powerless to do anything about. Telling somebody about itincreases the embarrassment they feel over not being able to defendthemselves."

"Do they appear to bedepressed; do they appear to be anxious? Are they reluctant to engage in socialactivity? Are their grades at school reducing? Are they not performing at what theyused to?"

This is a question Dr. SamMoreno, a clinical psychologist, says needs to be asked.

Rather than an argument ordisagreement, both professionals describe bullying as intentional, repetitiveabuse by a powerful person toward a less powerful target. And they agree thebest thing parents can do is ask questions.

