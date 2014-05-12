Red wine blues

This may be upsetting to alot of people who make an effort to some drink wine for heart health, as researchersat Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine followed nearly 800 older adultsin Italy for nine years, and say they found no link between concentrations ofthe major antioxidant in red wine, called resveratrol, and any reduced risk forcancer, heart disease, or early death.

But other experts say, don'tput a cork in your cabernet yet, because many other studies have proven itsbenefit, not just in wine, but resveratrol is also found in grapes and darkchocolate.

