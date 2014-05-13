Concussion symptoms might linger for weeks, experts say

Children who suffer aconcussion may have symptoms that begin later, and linger for weeks after aninjury.

That new study in ‘Pediatrics'followed over 200 patients with concussion for three months, or until all theirsymptoms were gone.

The most common problemsimmediately after a head injury were headache, dizziness and fatigue. But thoseusually faded within two weeks. But, researchers found many developed newemotional side-effects, like frustration and irritability, after the physicalsymptoms were gone.

So, now the studyrecommends keeping injured children out of school for a few days after a headinjury, then parents should continue to watch for other changes, and anythingout of character should be mentioned to your pediatrician.

