New low level laser could help chronic pain, experts say

Millions of Americans livewith chronic pain, a common reason for missing work. Now, a new non-invasivehigh tech treatment is helping some patients get back to work faster.

After surgery to repairdamaged discs, some doctors are using low level laser therapy, or LLLT to speedup the recovery process.

"This is a whole newarea where we're starting to use laser for treatment of musculoskeletal painneck pain back pain extremity pain absolutely fantastic," says Dr. HowardCotler, an orthopedic surgeon.

Dr. Cotler says therevolutionary treatments reduce inflammation and muscle spasms while speeding uprecovery. Patients may need one or a dozen treatments, depending on theseverity of the condition.

The only problem is that lowlevel laser therapy is not covered by insurance for chronic pain...yet. And it can cost between $50 to $100 dollars per treatment. But, if it brings relief, it might be worth it to you.

If you know of someone whois using low level laser therapy for pain relief in this area, let me know, andwe'll pass it on.

